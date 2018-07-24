Turkey’s central bank stunned investors by keeping interest rates unchanged, defying expectations for increased borrowing costs and sending markets in Istanbul tumbling.

In its first monetary-policy decision since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won re-election and appointed his son-in-law economy czar, the bank held its one-week repo rate at 17.75 per cent, a full percentage point less than the median estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Stocks and the lira plunged.

"This is a shocking decision given that inflation accelerated sharply and the lira weakened to a new record low earlier this month,” said Piotr Matys, a currency strategist at Rabobank in London.

Tuesday’s decision was under scrutiny by investors who’ve been seeking an indication of where monetary and fiscal policies might be headed after Berat Albayrak, 40, was named treasury and finance minister. The former energy minister has written extensively in support of his father-in-law’s unorthodox economic views, most notably that cheaper credit leads to slower inflation.

Without directly disputing that stance, Albayrak used his first interview in his more prominent role to voice generally mainstream policies on the importance of maintaining the central bank’s independence, saying that policy actions will be in line with economic realities and market requirements.

Erdogan’s Pledge

Erdogan, in power since 2003, started a fresh five-year term this month after winning the election under an amended constitution that makes him the country’s most powerful ruler since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the father of modern Turkey. One of his campaign pledges was to wield more control over monetary policy.

The 64-year-old leader had repeatedly clashed with the central bank over borrowing costs that he’s determined to keep as low as possible and he campaigned on wielding more control over monetary policy.

Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London, said the decision to leave rates on hold provides the first evidence that Erdogan is intent on keeping “increasing sway” over the central bank, which is a negative for investors.

“Pursuing looser economic policy will simply exacerbate the vulnerabilities in Turkey’s economy and, ironically, increase the market pressure on the Turkish central bank to take emergency action,” Tuvey said.

The lira fell as much as 4.2 per cent to 4.9384 to the dollar. The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index of Turkish stocks extended declines after the central bank announcement, sliding 2.9 per cent as of 3:30 p.m. local time.