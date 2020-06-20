(Bloomberg) --

Turkey denied its ships harassed a French vessel that was part of a NATO mission in the Mediterranean sea.

“The claim is completely unreal,” said Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s website on Saturday. Documents that prove Turkey’s assertion have been shared with NATO officials, he said.

On Wednesday, Agence-France Presse reported a French vessel was the target of an “extremely aggressive” maneuver by Turkish ships, citing the French defense ministry.

