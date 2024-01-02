(Bloomberg) -- Turkish security forces detained 33 people for allegedly spying on behalf of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, a month after Ankara warned it would respond to any plots to kill members of Palestinian militant group Hamas on its soil.

The suspects are accused of planning to attack or kidnap foreign nationals living in Turkey, the state-run Anadolu Agency said, without elaborating on the potential targets. Thirteen more suspects remain at large, it added.

Turkey doesn’t see Hamas as a terror organization and some of the group’s leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh, are known to visit and stay in Istanbul. That, together with criticism by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Israel’s bombing of Gaza in response to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks, has thwarted a nascent thaw in ties between the two countries.

Ankara warned Israel in December not to try to kill Hamas members in Turkey, following reports of plans to target the group’s leaders overseas.

“If they commit such a mistake, they should know that they will pay a very, very heavy price for it,” Erdogan said in December.

