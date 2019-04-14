(Bloomberg) -- Istanbul police detained Mustafa Sonmez, an economist known for opposing the government’s policies, for allegedly insulting Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on social media.

Sonmez was taken from his home early on Sunday morning to a police station in Istanbul, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Sonmez, who has also been working as a columnist and a television commentator, is known for his critiques of Erdogan’s ruling AKP party. His lawyer, Husniye Aydin, said he was questioned, largely over his tweets following local elections.

In his latest posts on Twitter, Sonmez criticized authorities for not recognizing Ekrem Imamoglu as the winner of Istanbul’s mayoral race after a March 31 election. The AKP, which has long ruled over Turkey’s commercial hub, is demanding recounts and a new vote.

“He was detained early this morning allegedly on insulting the president,” Aydin said about Sonmez, who was educated at Middle East Technical University in Ankara. “After his deposition to the police, he was released. But this doesn’t mean there will not be a court case against him,” Aydin told Bloomberg in an interview.

The freedom to publicly criticize Erdogan and his government was severely curtailed in Turkey after June 2013, when a small sit-in against the redevelopment of the Gezi Park in central Istanbul morphed into weeks of nationwide protests against the government.

Restrictions against free speech grew more extensive after the attempted coup in July 2016 and have expanded into a crackdown on journalists, academics, artists and the military opposed to the concentration of vast executive powers in the presidency, a shift approved in a 2017 referendum.

