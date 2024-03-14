(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s Treasury has discussed with bankers a potential buyback of short-term dollar bonds to switch them out with debt at longer maturities, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The notes due in coming years could be switched out with bonds at longer maturities such as 10-year debt at planned auctions, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. Talks with some lenders on the plan are at an early stage and the switch may not ultimately be carried out, they said.

The move would extend the government’s borrowing maturities and ease short-term repayment pressure, especially in 2025, some of the people said. The Treasury and Finance Ministry said no such decision has been made, without elaborating, in response to a request for comment from Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, Turkey tapped international bond markets for the second time this year, capitalizing on a recent ratings upgrade. It has a borrowing target of $10 billion for the year and has raised $3 billion so far.

Turkey’s central government has to repay $17.3 billion in foreign debt in 2024, according to projections by the Treasury. In March, the Treasury has $3.4 billion in foreign debt redemptions, the data showed.

Turkey’s shorter-term hard currency bonds extended gains while credit-default swaps tightened on Thursday after the news. The yield on 2-year dollar bonds fell for a seventh day and 5-year CDS dropped 7 basis points to 307 basis points.

