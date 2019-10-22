(Bloomberg) -- Turkish central bank officials discussed an accounting tweak that could boost a dividend payment to the government and help cover the budget deficit, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The change would allow the central bank to book as income unrealized gains and losses in its so-called revaluation account -- accrued due to changes in the market value of its foreign-currency and gold holdings, the person said, asking not to be named because the talks weren’t public. The central bank distributes a share of its profits to the Treasury, its largest shareholder, every year.

It’s unclear how advanced the discussions are, or whether they would result in a policy change. The Turkish central bank reported gains of 45 billion liras ($7.7 billion) and 55.3 billion liras in its revaluation account in 2018 and 2017, respectively. The central bank declined to comment.

The accounting change would require legislative approval. The current law stipulates that gains and losses accrued due to changes in the value of the Turkish lira and the price of gold “shall not be included in the profit of the valuation period and not be recognized as income.”

The discussion came ahead of a heavy debt repayment schedule next year that threatens to strain government finances. In the first quarter alone, the Treasury plans to redeem about 75 billion liras of local-currency debt, a record figure for the period in data going back to 2005.

So far this year, the central bank has transferred around 80 billion liras to the Treasury through a regular dividend payment and a one-off cash transfer.

The fiscal stress follows an economic downturn last year that hit tax revenue, and a spending spree after back-to-back elections. Turkey’s budget gap stood at 85.8 billion liras through September this year, a 51% increase compared to the same period in 2018.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cagan Koc in Istanbul at ckoc2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Onur Ant at oant@bloomberg.net, ;Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, ;Riad Hamade at rhamade@bloomberg.net, ;Simon Kennedy at skennedy4@bloomberg.net, Constantine Courcoulas, Paul Abelsky

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.