(Bloomberg) -- Turkey said it found no evidence of plans for an imminent terror attack against foreign consulates, churches or synagogues in Istanbul after rounding up several suspected members of the Islamic State on Saturday.

The arrests came after consulates of nine countries including the US issued warnings of a plot against Western targets in Turkey’s largest city, prompting some of them to temporarily close.

Turkey Summons US Ambassador, Others Over Consulate Closures (1)

Turkish authorities said they arrested 15 people with links to the Islamic State on allegations that they were planning to hit the consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands as well as places of worship for non-Muslims. However, police found no indication of “a concrete threat” against those targets, according to a written statement by Istanbul’s police chief.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the ambassadors of the US, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France and Italy over their terror-threat notices. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu rejected the consulates’ actions, saying no intelligence had been shared about the alleged threat and that all diplomatic missions were properly protected by Turkey’s security services.

