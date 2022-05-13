21h ago
Turkey Doesn’t Favor Sweden, Finland Joining NATO, Erdogan Says
Bloomberg News,
Turkey doesn’t favor Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Istanbul on Friday.
Erdogan cited concerns over activities in both countries of supporters of separatist Kurdish militants who have been fighting for autonomy in Turkey’s southeast for decades.
Any enlargement of NATO requires unanimous approval of the alliance’s members. Turkey’s been a NATO member since 1952.
