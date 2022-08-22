4h ago
Turkey Doesn’t Need Interest Rate Hikes, President Erdogan Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s leader ruled out interest rate hikes for the economy, speaking after a surprise rate cut by the central bank last week amid inflation accelerating to just shy of 80%.
“What Turkey needs is not a rate hike but an increase in investment, employment, production, exports and current account surplus,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Ankara on Monday, speaking after chairing a cabinet meeting. Turkey would set its economic policy based on its own interests and needs, he added.
Turkey’s central bank lowered its benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 13% last week, signaling that it was responding to a possible slowdown in manufacturing. None of the 21 economists and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a cut.
“Economics theories aren’t valid everywhere, unlike physics or mathematics,” Erdogan said. “These theories vary according to the conditions and strength of a country.”
