(Bloomberg) -- Turkey further eased regulations forcing banks to buy government bonds and reduced a security maintenance ratio again in its latest steps to end punitive measures on lenders.

The monetary authority scrapped forced government bond-buying of Turkish lenders related to targets on credit growth, according to a statement early Saturday. The securities maintenance ratio applied to liabilities was cut to 1% from 4%.

“The central bank continues to simplify macroprudential measures in order to retain functionality of market mechanism and macrofinancial stability,” according to the statement.

It’s one of the biggest steps yet by the central bank in ending fringe measures adopted earlier when raising rates were not an option. The forced bond purchases were part of a patchwork of rules introduced by previous leadership, which complied with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s preferences for ultra-low interest rates and then introduced dozens of new regulations to compensate for the consequent market disruptions.

The central bank started to ease securities maintenance regulations last year after a pivot by Erdogan from his unorthodox views on inflation and rates following crucial elections in May. The new economic team promised a return to conventional economy and monetary policies.

The security maintenance practice was widely used under former central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu to support the conversion of foreign currency deposits to lira deposits as a part of the so-called “liraization strategy.”

Erdogan appointed a market friendly team including Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor after elections in May. Erkan was removed from office in early February and replaced by then deputy governor Fatih Karahan. The central bank has raised policy interest rate to 50% from 8.5% since June.

The new team’s focus has been to fix what they say is a disrupted monetary transmission mechanism.

In February, Deputy Governor Cevdet Akcay gave a rare rebuke of past policies, saying various links between funding costs, deposit rates, inflation and exchange rates have been broken.

Policy makers also took steps to tame soaring inflation. The central bank raised the monthly maximum interest rates to be charged for credit cards by increasing the amount added to the monthly reference rate to 114 basis points from 55 basis points, according to a decree on the Official Gazette.

--With assistance from Selcan Hacaoglu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.