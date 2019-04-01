(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s opposition has taken the lead in a closely fought election contest in Istanbul, the chairman of the nation’s High Election Board said on televised comments on Monday.

The results show opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu leading Binali Yildirim, a former prime minister and ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, by more than 27,000 votes with more than 99 percent of the votes counted. The state-run Anadolu Agency had stopped updating results for more than six hours after Yildirim declared victory earlier on Sunday evening.

If the results hold, it’ll be the first time that Erdogan or an affiliated party have lost control of the nation’s largest city since Erdogan was its mayor in 1994. Neither Yildirim nor Erdogan have conceded defeat. Imamoglu said in a press conference that he is leading the race.

