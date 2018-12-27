(Bloomberg) -- Turkey expects the U.S. to extend its sanctions waiver on importing Iranian oil, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said.

“We expect an extension of Turkey’s exemption” from sanctions, Pekcan said in an interview with NTV in Ankara. She was referring to the temporary waiver that allowed Turkey to continue buying Iranian oil for six months.

U.S. sanctions on Iran have “endangered the security and stability of the region,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Ankara on Dec. 20, speaking at a press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The two nations are working to minimize the impact of sanctions on bilateral trade, he said.

Pekcan also expects a removal of additional tariffs the U.S. imposed on some Turkish products. “We’ve been receiving positive signals in our talks,” she said, without elaborating.

To contact the reporter on this story: Taylan Bilgic in Istanbul at tbilgic2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Niveditha Ravi

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.