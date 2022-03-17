(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a third month on Thursday, even as Federal Reserve tightening and a renewed surge in inflation test President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s resolve.

The Monetary Policy Committee held its one-week repo rate at 14% as forecast by all of the 21 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

A self-described “enemy” of interest rates, Erdogan has said he’s prioritizing growth even though inflation is running above 54%, driven by a weaker lira and jump in the cost of energy since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That puts Turkey out of step with the world’s largest economy, which hiked rates by 0.25% Wednesday, and many emerging markets, which are scrambling to change policy direction as jittery investors flee.

Adjusted for inflation, Turkey’s borrowing costs are already at negative 40.4%, the lowest among peers by far. That’s put further pressure on a beleaguered currency that authorities want to stabilize and made Turkish debt relatively unattractive to investors.

The lira, which was already down almost 10% against the dollar since the beginning of 2022, extended losses to trade 0.8% lower at at 14.7349 per dollar at 2:01 p.m. local time.

Already exacerbated by lira weakness and rising food and energy costs, consumer price gains will get another boost from producers, who saw inflation breach 105% last month, the worst reading since 1995.

Facing an election next year, investors say, Erdogan may ultimately decide the burden imposed on voters by surging prices isn’t worth it.

“We think market conditions will be harsh enough to lead the central bank to tighter monetary policy,” said Enver Erkan, chief economist at Tera Yatirim before the rate decision. “In an environment where global financial risks are increasing, we do not find current rates sustainable.”

Turkey’s Statistical Institute will publish March inflation data on April 4.

