Turkey is seeking to sell Malaysia a batch of armed drones, according to two defense industry officials familiar with the matter, in its latest bid to project military influence and build alliances through defense exports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government wants to sell at least three Anka drones and an ammunition production line, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.

The Anka models can fly at higher altitudes than the Akinci and TB-2 drones that Turkey has exported to countries including Poland and Ukraine, including for use against Russian forces.

Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday oversaw the signing in Ankara of two memorandums of understanding between Anka manufacturer Tusas Aerospace Industries Inc. and Malaysia’s state-run defense industry body.

Turkey’s state-run ammunition maker Makina ve Kimya Endustrisi Kurumu Genel Mudurlugu signed a separate cooperation deal with Malaysia’s MA Analytics, which specializes in military and defense equipment.

