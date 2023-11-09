(Bloomberg) -- Judges on Turkey’s Constitutional Court face the prospect of standing trial themselves in a clash between parts of the judiciary that could deepen concerns over the rule of law and threaten much-needed foreign investment.

The judges had ruled last month that Can Atalay, elected to parliament as an opposition deputy in May, should be released from prison because he has parliamentary immunity. But on Wednesday, the top appeals court rejected the ruling, accused the Constitutional Court judges of themselves violating the constitution and announced criminal complaints against them.

The dispute makes it harder for the government to attract long-term foreign capital, according to economist Oner Guncavdi.

“Universal legal values are being sidelined, and that amounts to telling foreign capital not to come here,” he said.

Main opposition party leader Ozgur Ozel called the move a “coup attempt,” urging citizens to “suppress this insurrection.” The Union of Bar Associations said the country faces an “attempt to change the constitutional order.”

It follows repeated calls by nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the abolishment or “restructuring” of the Constitutional Court. Erdogan has extended his influence over the judiciary since Turkey switched to an executive presidency in 2017.

Atalay was convicted and jailed for “attempting to overthrow the government” in 2013 anti-government protests.

