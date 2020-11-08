(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak resigned on Sunday, citing health reasons, according to a statement on his verified Instagram accout.

Albayrak said he’ll devote time to his family after stepping down, according to the statement.

Two Albayrak spokesmen confirm the social media account belongs to the minister but weren’t able to confirm or deny the authenticity of the statement. The minister’s resignation follows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s abrupt decision to sack central bank Governor Murat Uysal and appoint 52-year-old former Finance Minister Naci Agbal to the post.

“I decided not to continue my duty as a minister after five years in office due to health reasons,” Albayrak’s statement read. “I’ll spend my time with my mother, father, wife and kids, whom I have neglected for many years out of necessity.”

Albayrak, who’s also the president’s son in law, has been in cabinet since 2015. He served as the minister of energy until he took over the government’s top economy position in 2018.

(Updates with more details from the third paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.