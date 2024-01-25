(Bloomberg) -- Turkey formally completed its approval of Sweden’s membership in NATO after publishing the parliament’s ratification of the Nordic nation’s accession in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden urged congressional lawmakers to approve the sale of F-16 warplanes to Turkey on Wednesday, a day after the Turkish parliament approved Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, leaving Hungary as the lone holdout to the defense alliance’s northern enlargement.

If approved by Hungary, Sweden would become the 32nd member of NATO — a deterrence against Moscow’s potential aggression following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Neighboring Finland joined the alliance in April.

Sweden’s entry would bolster NATO, reinforcing its northern reach and improving its ability to defend the eastern flank. Sweden and Finland had previously shunned membership of military alliances, until Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military actions changed that calculus.

