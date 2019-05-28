Turkey Gives First Hint of Delay in Delivery of Russian Missiles

(Bloomberg) -- A top Turkish official suggested for the first time that the delivery of a Russian missile-defense system may take place later than planned, possibly giving more time to avoid a looming confrontation with the U.S.

“It may not happen in June but it will come in the upcoming months,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told Haberturk television late Monday. “The process has started.”

The delivery of the missiles was originally scheduled for July but Russia offered to bring it forward by one month, according to Turkey. It was unclear why and for how long their arrival is postponed. Ankara last week said it was working with Washington to determine a date for a possible visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, probably in July.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously rebuffed American demands that Turkey delay the purchase of the S-400s, a deal that’s angered the Trump administration and prompted threats of tough sanctions. Akar said Turkey would complete its evaluation of the latest U.S. proposal to sell its Patriot air-defense system by October or November.

The U.S. threatened to sanction Ankara if it completed the purchase of the batteries, which it says could collect intelligence on the stealth capabilities of the next generation F-35 warplanes. It’s also warned that Turkey could be expelled from the fighter jet’s development program.

Akar wouldn’t comment on speculation that Turkey could purchase Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 warplane instead.

