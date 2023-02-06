(Bloomberg) --

Turkey has halted crude-oil flows to its Ceyhan export terminal on the Mediterranean coast as a precaution following an earthquake, according to an official with knowledge of the matter.

State pipeline operator Botas made the decision on Monday morning after one of the most powerful Middle Eastern earthquakes in years. It’s killed hundreds of people in Turkey and Syria and damaged infrastructure.

There were no leaks detected on the pipelines feeding the port, the official said, asking not to be identified.

Ceyhan is a vital hub for oil sales from northern Iraq and from Azerbaijan. The port exported over 1 million barrels a day in January, according to vessel tracking and port loading data compiled by Bloomberg.

Ceyhan’s oil is mostly shipped to European refineries.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Turkish city of Gaziantep and was felt as far away as Cyprus and Egypt.

--With assistance from Julian Lee and Patrick Sykes.

(Updates throughout.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.