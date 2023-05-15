You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Turkey Heads for Runoff Elections With Erdogan Ahead of Rival
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey will hold a runoff election in two weeks after no presidential candidate won an outright victory in Sunday’s elections, according to the High Election Board.
The result means President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will run against top opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu on May 28.
Erdogan won 49.5% of the votes while Kilicdaroglu secured just under 45% support, short of the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff, Ahmet Yener, head of the electoral board, said in televised comments on Monday.
The incumbent president, who is set to retain a parliamentary majority together with his allies, is likely to have a more comfortable race against Kilicdaroglu in the the runoff where there is no threshold but the winner is determined by the number of votes.
