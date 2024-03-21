(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank raised interest rates days ahead of crucial local elections, a surprise decision that reversed a selloff in the lira even as inflation remains on track to exceed 70%.

The Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Fatih Karahan lifted the one-week repo rate to 50% from 45% on Thursday. Only Deutsche Bank AG correctly forecast the move. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expected a smaller hike, while all other economists surveyed by Bloomberg saw no change.

The central bank’s “monetary policy stance will be tightened in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation is foreseen,” the MPC said in a statement. “Disinflation will be established in the second half of 2024.”

Banking stocks jumped and the lira strengthened as much as 1.4% against the dollar after the decision, while Turkey’s credit-default swaps dropped the most this year.

The message conveyed by policymakers marked another departure from Turkey’s earlier fixation on a growth-at-all costs strategy that’s been blamed for driving away foreign capital and causing a series of currency crises. A hike was especially unexpected given municipal elections are just 10 days away and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who has in the past espoused the benefits of low interest rates — wants to win back control of Istanbul and Ankara from the opposition.

“It is an extremely aggressive move and it underscores the determination of the central bank to stabilize lira exchange rates,” said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at Union Bancaire Privee Ubp SA. “It also shows that the senior authorities are still wedded to an orthodox policy approach.”

A faster depreciation of the lira and a deterioration in the outlook for inflation forced the central bank’s hand only two months after policymakers declared their tightening cycle over. Ahead of the hike, the Turkish lira was the worst performer this month among emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

As part of its decision on Thursday, the central bank also revised its interest-rate corridor for the first time in years. The band — formed by the overnight borrowing and lending rates — has been widened to plus or minus 300 basis points around the benchmark, allowing policymakers to offer more expensive funding to commercial lenders.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We see today’s move to double the interest rate corridor as the central bank making room for an emergency tool to be employed in the final days leading up to the March elections — especially if the lira depreciation deepens. As such, in the case of the inflation outlook worsening, we don’t think the decision rules out an actual lift in the policy rate after the vote.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

The final stretch before Turkish elections is an unusual time for officials to tighten policy. In years past, an economic remedy favored by Erdogan has been to try to buy off the electorate with ultra-low rates and fiscal giveaways. The course has partly shifted since last year’s presidential ballot, when critics warned Turkey was at risk of a balance-of-payments crisis.

But questions still swirled over a slew of backdoor tightening measures in recent weeks by the central bank that some have likened to an era of unorthodox economics under previous leadership.

An outright rate increase would instead create incentives for savers to keep money in lira assets and may pave the way for a return of foreign capital, analysts at Deutsche Bank said ahead of the announcement on Thursday. Inflows have been slow and foreigners exited Turkish assets in the first two weeks of this month.

A survey of market participants by the central bank showed their year-end inflation outlook rose by more than a percentage point to over 44.2% this month, far higher than currently forecast by the central bank. Monthly price growth — a gauge closely watched by the monetary authority — accelerated to 4.5% in February.

“It’s clearly the correct decision from a policy perspective with inflation going up again recently in response to higher wages and also further reserve losses,” said Kieran Curtis, director of investment at Abrdn in London.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.

