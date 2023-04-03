(Bloomberg) -- Turkish consumer inflation probably continued its downward path in March with the help of stabilized food and fuel prices, though currency pressures and government plans to fire up the economy ahead of elections pose a barrier to further falls.

Data due Monday will show inflation rose an annual 51.3% in March, down from 55.2% in February, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc economists Clemens Grafe and Basak Edizgil said most of the decline would be favored by “base effects in food and fuel.” But they cast doubt on prices continuing a downward path, noting the monthly acceleration in both headline and core inflation.

Rising prices remains the source of one of Turkey’s “most immediate financial vulnerabilities,” they said in a research note Friday.

An unprecedented jump in prices last year, stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Turkey’s unorthodox monetary policy, laid the comparison for inflation’s slowdown in recent months. But the government’s boost to fiscal spending ahead of elections in May and in the aftermath of devastating earthquakes signal that inflation will remain high.

Turks will head to the ballot box on May 14 with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facing a tough election against main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is supported by an alliance of parties.

A win for the opposition would likely mean a change a return to conventional economic policies, with politicians promising “autonomy” of the central bank and dedicated inflation targeting.

UniCredit SpA economists said in a report they expect annual inflation to end the year at 50%, though “tighter monetary policy could lower inflation expectations and ease inflation to 24% in 2024.”

And increasingly more economists expect a sharp reversal in Turkey’s main interest rate in the second half of 2023. Bank of America Corp sees rates going up to as high as 50%, from the current 8.5%, in the third quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey’s loose monetary stance as well as the pre-election fiscal spending will boost demand and keep inflationary pressures alive. We see this offsetting the dampening coming from base effects in 2H23 and forecast price gains to be around 40%. Even with the fall in the headline rate in March, inflation will remain around 10 times the central bank’s target rate of 5%. Still, the bank could see the upcoming mechanical decline as an opportunity to deliver on the political leadership’s preference for lower interest rates.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

Erdogan rejects the conventional belief that higher borrowing costs can rein in inflation, and has exerted heavier influence over administration of the economy in recent years. The easing cycle has put the Turkish lira under pressure, and policymakers have been trying to keep the currency stable in the run up to the vote by regulations and interrogations on banks’ FX transactions.

Still, the lira is among the worst performers among its emerging markets peers in March, losing 2% of its value against the greenback. Economists expect, regardless of the election outcome, for the lira to sharply depreciate after the vote.

