(Bloomberg) -- Turkish inflation slowed for the first time since June, a surprise deceleration likely to prove fleeting as the country’s top central banker vows to curb cost pressures with tight monetary policy.

Consumer prices rose 61.4% in October from the previous year, a slightly smaller gain than in September, data from the statistics office showed Friday. Only two of 21 economists expected a deceleration in a Bloomberg survey whose median forecast was 62.5%.

Monthly momentum is also on the wane. Inflation was 3.4% in October from the previous month, extending a stretch of slower decreases that started in August. The Turkish central bank revised up its inflation outlook for 2023 and 2024, with Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan saying disinflation will only begin in the second half of 2024.

The lira was little changed after the data release. Although the Turkish currency has stabilized, it still lost just over 3% against the dollar in October, adding to the second-biggest depreciation in emerging markets this year.

“If exchange rates remain controlled, energy subsidies continue, and there are no unexpected tax hikes, the slowdown trend in monthly inflation may continue,” Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.

Policymakers now expect inflation to end this year at 65% and peak next May at as high as 75%. Erkan signaled that higher interest rates will be the centerpiece of her efforts to turn things around.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The downside surprise in Turkey’s October inflation print is likely to be a temporary blip, with the rate still set to exceed 70% in the second quarter of next year. Based on this outlook, we expect the central bank to deliver higher borrowing costs, as well as tighter credit policy and regulations, to help tame price gains.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist.

Under Erkan, appointed in June, the central bank has more than quadrupled the key rate to 35%.

Erkan’s bleak assessment on Thursday still means officials will need press forward with more tightening measures as part of a campaign to reverse the legacy of unorthodox policies under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They’ve already introduced measures to curb lending and draw out excess liquidity from the market.

The governor said the steps taken so far are beginning to pay off. She cited stronger demand for the lira and the stabilization of domestic demand among factors already putting a lid on prices.

