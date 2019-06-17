(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank is introducing a new and cheaper liquidity facility within the framework of its open market operations.

The interest rate on the new facility, which will be used through overnight repo transactions within predetermined limits, will be set at 100 basis points below the central bank’s benchmark of 24%, the monetary authority said Monday in a statement on its website.

The limits will be determined by taking into account the amount of government domestic debt securities purchased by primary dealer banks through Treasury auctions, it said.

“This facility will have a limited share within the overall central bank funding.”

Turkey held interest rates for the ninth month last week as the central bank moved closer to resuming cuts with a slowdown in consumer prices.

“In general it looks like this is to facilitate higher demand/participation in government bond auctions, while a lower average funding cost will be one of the outcomes,” said Inan Demir, an economist at Nomura International Plc in London. “We’ll need to see what the ‘limited share within the overall central bank funding’ means.”

