Turkey Is Said to Consider More Iraqi Oil as U.S. Sanctions Iran

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is seeking ways to buy more oil from Iraq, already a major supplier of crude to the Middle East’s biggest economy, as the U.S. looks to squeeze exports from Iran, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Turkey could consider oil imports from Iraq’s southern port of Basra and may also try to secure more shipments via an existing twin pipeline that runs to the Turkish Mediterranean terminal of Ceyhan, despite its state of disrepair, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met Iraqi officials in Baghdad and Basra on Sunday and is scheduled to hold talks with officials representing the Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil on Monday, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

A spokesman for Turkish refiner Tupras Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS wasn’t immediately available to comment. Last week, the company declined to say how it would offset any potential cut in Iranian supplies.

