(Bloomberg) -- Turkish and Israeli officials held talks on energy cooperation as the two countries seek to broaden economic ties following years of friction.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Sunday discussed “opportunities for bilateral and regional energy cooperation, including natural gas,” by phone with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz.

“I will visit Israel at Minister Katz’s invitation at the earliest possible time,” Bayraktar said on social media platform X.

The two countries are seeking to explore gas export opportunities for Europe via Turkey from a Mediterranean field off the Gaza Strip.

“The healthiest project here is that natural gas reaches Europe through Turkey” Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in July of the Israeli gas.

Turkey and Israel remain divided over the Palestinian conflict, though energy talks may revitalize rapprochement. Ankara has long criticized Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians while Israel has accused Turkey of supporting Hamas militants. Ties hit a low after a 2010 Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla headed to Gaza.

In recent years, Turkey has sought to reset ties with Israel and the Arab world to bolster its economy. The two nations resumed full diplomatic relations in August 2022. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed trips to Turkey and Cyprus in July for health reasons.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.