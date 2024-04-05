(Bloomberg) -- Turkey suspended an arms treaty that imposed limits on conventional military equipment in Europe, joining NATO allies who did the same after Russia withdrew from the agreement last year.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree suspending Turkey’s obligations under the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, which was originally concluded during the Cold War, from April 8.

The move brings Turkey into line with similar steps by the US, UK and Germany in response to Russia’s withdrawal in November. At the time, the US said its decision would strengthen the alliance’s deterrence and defense capacity by removing restrictions that affect military planning.

Turkey’s decision also signaled improving ties with the US ahead of a planned meeting between Erdogan and US President Joe Biden in Washington next month.

The two countries have recently held talks to improve security and energy ties and ramp up purchases of Turkish explosives to support Ukraine against Russia. Turkey has sought to maintain ties with both sides in the war, but is increasingly complying with sanctions against Moscow.

Relations between Turkey and the US have been improving since Ankara approved Sweden’s NATO membership in January. That decision cleared the way for Washington to sign off on a $23 billion sale of American-made F-16 warplanes, missiles and bombs to Ankara.

The allies still remain divided over a series of issues, including Turkey’s purchase of advanced Russian missile defense systems and the US support for a Syrian-Kurdish force that Ankara sees as a terrorist organization.

