Turkey Keeps Up Budget Spending Splurge Before Istanbul Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey ran a budget shortfall in May compared with a surplus in the same month last year, a sign authorities kept their stimulus in place to buoy the Middle East’s largest economy before a rerun of Istanbul mayoral elections this month.
The central government’s budget deficit was 12.1 billion liras ($2.06 billion), compared with a surplus of 2.7 billion liras in the same period a year earlier. Income rose an annual 2.2% and spending grew over 24%.
Key Insights
- Spending excluding interest payments increased an annual 23.5% to 75.7 billion liras. In the meantime, revenue growth remains subdued as officials try to revive the economy, which exited a technical recession in the first quarter
- Tax income fell 2.3% from a year earlier in May, indicating a significant drop when adjusted for consumer inflation of about 19%
- Turkey’s annualized budget gap rose to 118.7 billion liras in May, bringing the ratio of the deficit to gross domestic product to 3.1%, using the first quarter’s annualized GDP figure of 3.83 trillion liras
Get More
- Turkey extended some tax cuts on consumer goods through June
- Earlier this month, the Treasury posted a cash budget deficit of 14.7 billion liras for May
- “We expect the central government budget deficit to rise to 4.2% of GDP in 2019, wider than the fiscal program assumption of 1.8%,” suggesting that the total financing required by Turkey will reach 295 billion liras, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists Murat Unur and Clemens Grafe wrote in a research note dated June 4
