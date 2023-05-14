Turkey Latest: Erdogan’s Future at Stake in a Sharply Split Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey held its most pivotal elections in a generation on Sunday, with more than 60 million voters set to determine if President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will extend his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.

The country’s longest-serving leader has molded the NATO member into a regional power that plays a growing role from Ukraine to Syria. But increasingly erratic economic policies have left the 69-year-old incumbent vulnerable to voter resentment after an inflation crisis last year gutted household budgets.

Erdogan’s main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has the backing of the nation’s broadest-ever grouping of opposition parties. Kilicdaroglu, 74, is running on a promise to restore the rule of law, mend strained ties with the West and return to economic orthodoxy.

The world’s money managers are waiting for the election’s outcome to decide whether Turkey becomes a “buy” again. Foreign money flooded Turkey’s equity and debt markets during Erdogan’s first decade in power, but investors exited in recent years as Erdogan’s growth-at-all-costs policies debased the nation’s currency.

Key Developments

Erdogan Teeters Before Turkey Vote That’s Got the World Watching

Quiet Politician Steps Up to Challenge Erdogan as Vote Looms

Turkish Vote Gives $900 Billion Emerging Market a Comeback Shot

Erdogan’s Followers Reconsider Their Loyalties as Election Looms

Why Turkey’s Election Is a Big Test for Erdogan: QuickTake

(All times Istanbul, GMT+3)

Leaders Urge Ballot Box Monitoring (5:57 p.m.)

President Erdogan and main opposition leader Kilicdaroglu urged citizens to stay close to the ballot boxes until results are finalized.

“The full and correct manifestation of the will of the people depends on it,” Kilicdaroglu said in a tweet.

“It’s time to hold on tight to the ballot boxes,” Erdogan said.

When Will Results Be Announced? (5:22 p.m.)

The first results will be aired after the election watchdog lifts a broadcast ban at 9 p.m. It may decide to lift the ban earlier.

Opposition Expects Record Turnout (5:05 p.m.)

The main opposition CHP estimates turnout was over 90% in Istanbul and at similar levels in the country as a whole, the party’s Istanbul Chair Canan Kaftancioglu said.

Turks living abroad have already voted in record numbers.

Turnout was 86% in the 2018 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Polls Close, Votes Being Counted (5 p.m.)

Polls closed across the country and election authorities started counting votes.

Erdogan Changes Travel Plans (3:30 p.m.)

The President has just arrived in the capital Ankara, after saying this morning he would follow the election results from Istanbul, where he voted.

There was no statement from his office on the change.

Ink Stains on Ballots (3:05 p.m.)

Turkey’s electoral board said it will comply with rules in determining whether to declare ballots valid or invalid during counting, after complaints by some parties that ink stains were detected on ballots in some provinces.

Polling officials were required to stamp the back of each ballot paper to verify its authenticity and in some cases the ink leaked into the front of the ballot, the board said in a statement.

Voting in Quake Zone (1:45 p.m.)

Citizens in regions struck by February’s earthquakes voted in mobile ballot stations as most schools and government buildings were damaged in the temblors.

The earthquakes killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey’s southeast.

Read more: Erdogan Risks Election Aftershock Amid Fumbled Quake Response (1)

Meter-Long Ballot (1:20 p.m.)

With 24 political parties running for parliament, the ballot paper in some areas is almost a meter long.

Some voters said they struggled to fit it into a single envelope with the separate presidential ballot.

Security Personnel on Alert (13:12 p.m.)

Over 600,000 members of the security forces are on duty for the election, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. Soylu oversees the nation’s police and paramilitary security forces.

Security concerns are running high after the opposition accused Russia of interfering in the vote, an accusation the Kremlin denied, and Twitter said it was restricting some content inside Turkey.

Candidates Vote (12:23 p.m.)

“Voting without any concerns by the electorate is key to show the strength of Turkish democracy,” Erdogan said after casting his vote in Istanbul.

His main rival, Kilicdaroglu, said “We’ve all missed democracy very much,” state-run TRT television reported.

Voting Starts (8:00 a.m.)

Turks headed to the polls across the nation to elect a new president and members of the country’s 600-seat parliament. Among the 64 million people eligible to vote, around 5 million will be casting ballots for the first time.

--With assistance from Firat Kozok and Ugur Yilmaz.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.