(Bloomberg) -- Turkey will raise the minimum wage by 49% in the new year to take some of the pressure off living costs before local elections in a country where inflation is on track to surpass 70% in the months ahead.

The monthly net minimum salary will be set at 17,002 liras ($578), Labor Minister Vedat Isikhan said in a televised press conference in Ankara. That compares with an increase of more than 100% this year, delivered in two adjustments that contributed to faster price growth and pushed up the cost of labor. “We fulfilled our promise not to allow our workers to be crushed by inflation,” the minister said.

The decision was in the spotlight of credit rating companies and investors seeking clues to the course of Turkish economic policies after a shift away from unconventional measures following May elections and with the approach of the municipal ballot in March. More than a third of the country’s workforce earns the minimum wage, which is also a reference point for wider salary agreements in the economy.

The hike announced by the minister is close to a level that several Wall Street lenders have warned would complicate the central bank’s efforts to curb inflation.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have suggested the central bank could further tighten policy should the minimum wage adjustment be higher than 40%-50%.

The challenge now is how to placate a population enduring a cost-of-living crisis but without getting in the way of an effort to cut inflation almost in half by the end of next year. In a change from previous years that have seen two wage adjustments, the government is only planning a single hike for 2024.

Chronic inflation that last year reached the fastest in almost a quarter century is eroding the purchasing power of Turks, prompting the government to raise the lowest salaries to retain popular support.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, long a champion of cheap money, has revamped the economic leadership team after his reelection in May. The focus has since turned to cooling off domestic demand, with the central bank raising interest rates sharply to counter inflation.

The central bank predicts price growth will end this year at 65%, before peaking above 70% in May and then finishing 2024 at 36%. It’s pushed monetary policy onto a more conventional track by quintupling the benchmark to 42.5% since June and signaling it could be raised higher next month.

