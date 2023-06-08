(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is expected to assume command of the NATO-led force in Kosovo in a planned rotation this fall, in the wake of the worst clashes in the region in a decade, according to Turkish officials familiar with the issue.

Turkey, which has the second largest army within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after the US, will likely take over leadership of the mission known as KFOR from Italy in October, the officials said, asking not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the information. The handover was planned before the latest flare-up of violence and the choice of Turkey has not yet been finalized.

At NATO’s request, Turkey has deployed a commando battalion in Kosovo following protests which left 30 peace keepers injured, threatening a years-long process to normalize ties between Serbia and Kosovo at a critical time when the European Union and NATO allies are focused on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Turkey’s defense ministry had no immediate comment. A spokesperson for NATO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a war there ended with NATO driving out Serb forces. The military alliance has stationed peace keepers there since the war. KFOR has about 3,800 troops in Kosovo now, down from some 50,000 at the peak of its presence in the country.

The mission showcases Turkey’s commitment to similar NATO efforts, and also highlights its historic and ethnic bonds with the Balkans once part of the domain of its predecessor, the Ottoman Empire.

