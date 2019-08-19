(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish central bank unveiled regulation on Monday that sets the amount of cash banks have to put aside as reserves depending on how much they lend.

Required reserve ratios for banks with 10%-20% loan growth will be set at 2%, while the ratios for other banks was left unchanged, the central bank in Ankara said in statement.

The monetary authority said the revision will initially provide about 5.4 billion liras ($960 million), and $2.9 billion gold and foreign-currency liquidity to the market.

The lira fell more than 1% against the dollar after the statement.

