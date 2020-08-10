(Bloomberg) --

Turkey is rolling back rules that forced lenders to extend credit to businesses as it looks to slow loan growth in response to last week’s upheaval in financial markets that sent the lira to a record low against the dollar.

The banking regulator, known as BDDK, said in a statement that its asset ratio formula will be reduced by 5 percentage points to 95% for commercial lenders, and to 75% for Islamic lenders. The regulator also fine-tuned some rules for calculating the ratio and allowed banks to use average levels of the foreign exchange rate for the previous month.

The asset ratio was introduced earlier this year to push financial institutions to step up lending, purchase government bonds and engage in swap transactions with the central bank. Banks asked the regulator to ease the rule at a meeting last week.

Following last week’s currency rout, policy makers including the central bank moved to roll back the liquidity measures taken to support the economy during the global coronavirus pandemic.

