(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s banking watchdog will continue tightening its grip on commercial loan access by further restricting companies holding foreign currency from borrowing liras, stepping up efforts to prop up the local currency and cool lending.

The new rule announced on Oct. 21, and set to come into effect on Tuesday, will bar commercial lira loans to corporate borrowers if they hold more than 10 million liras ($537,000) in foreign currencies and if the amount exceeds 5% of total assets or annual sales.

It’s a further tightening of a measure introduced in June that limited borrowing for companies if they had more than 15 million liras in FX and if that amount exceeded 10% of their assets or sales. Firms will now have to sell a higher amount of their foreign currency to access lending.

The new rule is part of the so-called liraization policy, a touchstone of the central bank’s strategy to combat a weak currency and control inflation at a 24-year high, in place of raising interest rates. Annual consumer price growth climbed over 83% last month and is forecast to exceed 85% in October. The lira is the worst performer in emerging markets after the Argentine peso.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati had previously told Bloomberg that the lira loan ban for companies flush with foreign exchange was “a temporary measure.”

Policymakers believe the measure will increase inflows to the FX-indexed savings program, which shields depositors from currency volatility by compensating for exchange rate losses if they keep their money in liras.

Commercial entities hold 1.65 trillion liras (about $88.7 billion) in FX in cash in Turkish banks according to most recent data.

Bankers Grill Erdogan’s Lieutenants Over Risky Debt Build-Up

Last week, the central bank warned Turkish lenders to refrain from conducting foreign-exchange transactions with foreign banks in late hours, according to an official document seen by Bloomberg News.

Should FX sales at such hours continue, the bank will “take the necessary measures,” the document said. The central bank did not detail reasons for the measure. However, its overall policy aims to avoid sharp yet temporary declines in the lira overnight.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a self-proclaimed enemy of higher borrowing costs, has explicitly called on the central bank to cut the benchmark to single digits by the end of this year.

Subsequently, the bank has lowered the rates to 10.5%, carrying out a 350 basis point cut in its last three rate-setting meetings. Its latest guidance hints at another reduction in November, with Bloomberg Economics forecasting a 150 basis point cut.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.