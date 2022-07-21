(Bloomberg) --

Turkey has managed to push up the cost of money without budging on its ultra-loose monetary policy, taking a roundabout approach that the central bank believes will allow it to keep interest rates on hold for longer.

The difference between commercial loan rates and the central bank’s benchmark has reached a record high in data going back to 2011, largely a result of changes in macroprudential and collateral policies implemented in recent months to subdue credit.

While doing little to cool off lending, the effort is buying more time for the central bank even as the lira comes under pressure and inflation accelerates to the fastest in over two decades. All but one analyst in a Bloomberg survey of 23 economists predict policy makers will leave their key rate at 14% on Thursday.

The restraint is defying a global shift toward aggressive monetary tightening, leaving Turkey with the world’s deepest negative rate when adjusted for inflation at a time when price growth is spiraling near the triple digits.

Keeping policy rates on hold throughout the year, Governor Sahap Kavcioglu has instead been counting on macroprudential measures such as increases in risk weights and a doubling of reserve requirements at banks for lira-denominated loans.

The annualized 13-week loan growth, when adjusted for fluctuations in the exchange rate, has slowed in recent weeks but was still at over 40% as of July 8 -- about five times higher than during the same period last year, according to official data.

The average rate on commercial loans has risen every week since mid-May to approach 30%, the highest level since a currency crisis in late 2018.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Recent macroprudential steps may cut loanable funds short or curtail loan demand in the short term. But in the long run, without the anchor from a tight monetary policy stance, these measures will not be able to prop up the lira or ensure price stability.”

With the rate pause set to extend into the seventh month, inflation is closing in on an annual 80% and the lira losing almost a quarter of its value against the dollar this year. It’s the worst performer in emerging markets even as Turkey rolls out measures designed to curb corporate demand for foreign currency.

Rate hikes aren’t on the agenda in large part because of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A staunch advocate of the unconventional belief that lower rates will curb inflation, he’s fired three governors in the past four years for not toeing the line.

Demand for capital “won’t be easy” to break because average commercial loan rates are still at half the pace of growth for consumer prices, according to Enver Erkan, chief economist at Tera Yatirim. “High inflation still encourages the use of loans,” he said.

