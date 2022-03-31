(Bloomberg) -- Turkey may transfer the murder case of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, Turkey’s AHaber channel reported, a step that might ease a thorny issue between the two countries but draw international criticism.

A Turkish prosecutor handling the killing asked a court in Istanbul to suspend proceedings and transfer the case to Saudi Arabia, the report said. The court decided to seek advice from the Justice Ministry, it added.

Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

