Turkey’s central bank offered the nation’s lenders funding through a potentially more expensive channel in the latest effort to reverse declines in the lira without raising its key interest rate.

Policy makers said Thursday that they began accepting bids in a 20 billion-lira ($2.7 billion) one-month repo auction through what they call the conventional method. The central bank also opened a three-month auction to swap 20 tons gold for liras using the same approach.

Unlike another method in which the central bank sets the yield, the price will be determined through lenders’ bids. Since the regulator stopped using its benchmark repo window last week, Turkish banks in need of funding may take part in the auction and drive up the cost of money.

The lira swung to a loss after the announcement and traded 0.4% weaker at 7.3591 per dollar as of 11:59 a.m. in Istanbul. It’s down more than 5% so far this month in the worst performance globally.

Torn between market pressure to raise borrowing costs and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s persistent calls to lower them, Turkey’s central bank is looking for a backdoor way to increasing the cost of money. Rather than changing the main one-week repo, the central bank now tweaks the cost of funding on a daily basis, modifying the amount of liquidity available to lenders across its various interest rates.

