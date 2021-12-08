(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to avert an escalation over the massing of Russian troops on the border of the east European nation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The offer followed a warning from President Joe Biden that the U.S. and its allies would take “strong” measures in response to any Russian attack on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed NATO’s effort to expand relations with Ukraine for the rising tensions. Moscow wants binding guarantees that the U.S.-led security alliance won’t take in new members to the east or station offensive weapons close to it’s territories.

“We are ready to give our best support to reduce the tension between Russia and Ukraine that has been rising in recent weeks and to establish a dialog channel,” Erdogan told Turkish reporters during a visit to Qatar Tuesday. “With the consent of both parties, we can offer facilitation, mediation or support in any format desired.”

Biden Told Putin He’d Send Ukraine More Weapons If It’s Attacked

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.