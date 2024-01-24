Turkey on Cusp of Ending Rate Hikes With Last Step Up to 45%

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank is set to cap off one of its longest-ever cycles of monetary tightening with a likely final hike on Thursday, as it convenes for a meeting briefly overshadowed by a controversy around Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan.

There’s little drama surrounding the decision itself after policymakers said last month increases will end “as soon as possible,” following seven hikes that quintupled interest rates since Erkan took over in June. In the first unanimous Bloomberg survey during the governor’s term, all economists predict the benchmark will rise to 45% from 42.5%.

Now that rates are close to peaking, the central bank could make greater use of its alternative tools, such as short-term security issuances or an increase to reserve-requirement ratios, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Though policymakers have so far conveyed a hawkish bias, disagreement is rife among global investment banks about what might happen next, with the likes of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expecting rate cuts in the second half of the year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. sees a much longer pause and doesn’t rule out more hikes ahead as inflation spirals higher.

As the meeting approached, attention also focused on Erkan’s future after allegations — which she denies — that included claims made about her father’s involvement in the affairs of the bank, where he has no formal role.

But in an apparent show of support on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seemingly quashed the controversy, dismissing “campaigns with astonishing gossip that will disrupt the climate of trust and stability in our economy.”

Turkey is entering a final stretch before pivotal municipal ballots in March, putting more of a spotlight on the health of the economy with rates now at levels unimaginable before Erdogan won reelection in May. Long an outspoken advocate of cheap money, the president has since allowed a turnaround in policies that’s been cheered by markets but stalled growth in industrial production and manufacturing while starting to push up unemployment.

“With the central bank reaching a terminal rate, discussions will inevitably shift to when a rate cut is likely to arrive. We expect the central bank to remain on hold through the third quarter, before delivering a cumulative 500 basis points of cuts in the fourth quarter. That would take the main policy rate to 40% by year-end.”

Turkey’s policy path will become clearer with the central bank’s fresh assessment of inflation in two weeks. The most recent projections saw price growth reaching up to 75% around May before more than halving by the end of the year.

An increase in the minimum wage this year is among government measures ahead of the elections that could add to pressure on prices.

“The inflation outlook deteriorated in January,” JPMorgan economists said in a report. “Hawkish forward guidance should leave the door open for further central bank rate hikes if needed.”

