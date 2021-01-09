(Bloomberg) -- Turkey started an anti-dumping probe on imports of a type of steel known as hot-rolled coil from the European Union and South Korea in what appeared to be a retaliatory step after the bloc increased tariffs on Turkish products.

Turkey’s Ministry of Commerce decided to open the probe after finding “sufficient” information and evidence after examining the complaint of Turkish steelmakers including Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS, according to the decision published in the Official Gazette. It determined that the manufacturers suffered “material injury” or the threat of it as a result of dumped imports from the EU and South Korea, according to the statement.

The probe came only a day after the EU imposed tariffs as high as 7.6% against Turkey on hot-rolled coil in a bid to curb competition for EU-based producers including ArcelorMittal SA.

