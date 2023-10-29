Turkey Opens First Foreign Bank Branch in Somalia in 50 Years

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s Ziraat Katilim opened a branch in Somalia, becoming the first international bank to operate in the country in more than five decades, Somalia Central Bank said on Sunday.

The branch is expected to offer a range of corporate banking services to businesses, international institutions and development organizations, the central bank said.

Ziraat Katilim, a state-owned participation bank, is a member of Ziraat Finance Group, which operates in 20 countries with 15 subsidiaries and 27 branches abroad.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.