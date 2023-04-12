(Bloomberg) -- Turkey shipped its first cargo of natural gas to neighboring Bulgaria as part of a deal to diversify southeast Europe’s supply mix away from Russia and boost Ankara’s credentials as a hub for the fuel.

About 55 million cubic meters was sent by pipeline across the border, sourced from a shipment of liquefied natural gas delivered by US exporter Cheniere Energy Inc., Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Bulgaria has been trying to diversify away from Russian gas since the invasion of Ukraine, but is constrained by limited links to international markets. In January, Turkey gave it access to its LNG terminals, opening up alternative supply routes for its neighbor.

The January agreement’s maximum capacity of 1.5 billion cubic meters — about half of Bulgaria’s annual consumption — could increase if demand requires, Anadolu reported, citing Burhan Ozcan, the head of Turkey’s state gas company Botas.

Turkey is balancing its trade ties with the US and Russia as it tries to become a trade and transport hub for gas, buying fuel from both and building up its infrastructure at home.

