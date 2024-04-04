(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is withholding billions of dollars of municipal funds that are crucial for investment in cities such as Istanbul and Ankara, according to the head of the main opposition party.

The country’s longest-serving leader needs to release more than $1.8 billion in approved financing that has been withheld by government or a state-run bank for two years, said Ozgur Ozel, who heads the secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP.

The CHP made historic inroads in Turkey’s local elections on Sunday, while holding onto the mayor positions in Istanbul, the biggest city and economic powerhouse, and Ankara, the capital. The party won almost 38% of the vote nationally, beating Erdogan’s AK Party, which got just under 36%.

“The voters punished him,” Ozel said in an interview in Ankara. If Erdogan denies support to municipalities, “the voters will punish him even more severely.”

Read More: Erdogan Nemesis Emerges as Top Rival After Istanbul Vote Win

Erdogan and his Islam-rooted AK Party lost support over a worsening cost-of-living crisis and stubbornly high inflation, which continues to rise despite a change in monetary policy to raise borrowing costs. Ozel, 49, who became CHP chairman in November, is now coordinating strategy with popular Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Ankara counterpart Mansur Yavas in a bid to keep up the party’s momentum.

Ozel blamed Erdogan for refusing to approve funds needed to invest in renewable energy and urban public transportation such as rail. The government denied the allegations. However, during a visit to the earthquake-hit city of Hatay earlier this year, Erdogan said: “If central and local governments do not cooperate in solidarity, nothing will arrive in that city. Did Hatay receive anything? Now Hatay is miserable, it is poor.”

Erdogan’s remarks amounted to “a threat and blackmail to the voters,” Ozel said.

The CHP chairman said he doubted the president and his finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, will work together for much longer. Simsek, a Wall Street veteran, has been central to implementing Turkey’s more orthodox monetary policies since Erdogan’s reelection in May last year.

After Sunday’s vote, Erdogan reiterated support for Simsek’ economic policies.

Higher Transparency

The AK Party won the mayor’s seat in 24 cities, down from 39 in 2019. The CHP increased its number to 35, compared with 21 in the last election, which account for about 80% of Turkey’s trillion-dollar economy.

“Our municipalities will maintain social aid and transfers for the needy and closely audit CHP municipalities with higher transparency,” Ozel said. “We will also unify public transportation in CHP-run municipalities across the nation.”

The CHP was formed in 1924 by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.