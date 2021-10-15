(Bloomberg) --

The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party said he’ll visit to the central bank on Friday as the lira weakened for a sixth straight day to a new low.

“Today at 3:30 p.m. I will go to the central bank,” Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the Republican People’s Party, said via Twitter. “Stop watching this disgrace crushing the nation. Establish a Winter Fund,” he said, addressing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kilicdaroglu and his economy lieutenants will meet central bank Gov. Sahap Kavcioglu and speak to journalists after the meeting, Kilicdaroglu’s Press Advisor Omer Topsakal said.

The Turkish lira slid to a fresh low of 9.2422 per dollar on Friday, taking this year’s decline to more than 19%. The central bank’s newly reshuffled Monetary Policy Committee is set to meet on interest rates on Oct. 21. The bank is expected to cut the benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 17%, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 15 analysts.

