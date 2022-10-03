(Bloomberg) -- Turkey plans to send soldiers and policemen to bolster security at the World Cup being held in Qatar from next month.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government on Saturday asked parliament to approve the deployment of an unspecified number of additional troops in Qatar for six months. Turkey already has an army base in Qatar and can deploy roughly 250 personnel there under a 2021 agreement.

No date has been set for a vote on the extra Turkish troops. The motion is likely to pass because the ruling party and its nationalist ally command a majority in the Turkish assembly.

The Turkish soldiers would join with security reinforcements from the US, France, Britain, Italy and Pakistan in a mission dubbed the “World Cup Shield Operation,” the Turkish government said in its motion. The force would guard against “terrorism and other threats” and will serve in Qatar, its territorial waters and airspace, it said.

Turkey in January approved sending more than 3,000 police officers to Qatar during the tournament, which runs from November 20-December 16.

Turkey and Qatar have been deepening security ties more broadly. A deal between their air forces went into force on Sept. 15. Under that agreement Qatar could temporarily deploy its warplanes in Turkey for joint drills and Turkey could use Qatari cargo planes to carry its own personnel and or ammunition in missions at home or abroad, according to the text of the agreement published in Turkey’s Official Gazette.

For Turkey, such joint drills would greatly benefit its F-16 pilots, who could train with pilots operating Qatar’s French-made Rafale jets, the same model used by rival Greece, according to two Turkish officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to share the sensitive information. Under the 2021 agreement a maximum of 36 Qatari aircraft can be deployed in Turkey for training.

Turkey and Qatar have been close for years, and Ankara’s backing of Doha during its rift with other regional states in 2017 deepened that relationship. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar during that dispute. Turkey sent troops to Qatar. Since then, ties between the nations have been reestablished.

