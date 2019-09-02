(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the second quarter amid political uncertainty.

Gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.2% from the previous three months, according to data released on Monday, down from a revised 1.6% in the first quarter. The median of six forecasts in a Bloomberg survey was for an increase of 0.4%. From a year earlier, GDP dropped 1.5%.

Turkey exited its first recession in a decade in the first quarter, but the rebound immediately lost momentum as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party refused to concede defeat in the race for Istanbul mayor in March, denting consumer and business confidence. The prospect of punitive U.S. sanctions compounded the negative sentiment.

Foreign investors who balked at the risks pulled their money out and households started hoarding dollars. Meanwhile, the lira suffered the biggest drop in emerging markets in the second quarter, giving way to an outsized draw-down of the central bank’s limited reserves.

This all led to “a tightening of financial conditions” which “manifested in higher market interest rates and slower credit growth,” Inan Demir, an economist at Nomura International Plc in London, said on Friday. Demir had penciled in a 0.5% quarterly expansion.

Credit Growth

The lira has since stabilized and policy makers have started easing access to liquidity -- central bank governor Murat Uysal slashed the benchmark rate by a record 425 basis points in July, undoing some of the monetary tightening designed to backstop the currency.

But continued growth now hinges on banks’ ability to extend credit.

On an annualized basis and adjusted for foreign-currency fluctuations, credit expansion is hovering below 5% after briefly touching 20% in April. This comes despite a more than 10 percentage point drop in lira loan rates and government measures designed to prop up lending.

Read more: Turkey Inc.’s Zombie Side Frustrates Latest Push for Credit Boom

Meanwhile, consumer confidence is hovering near a five-year low, and leading indicators such as industrial production point to further pain. While the economic headwinds are unlikely to tip the economy back into technical recession, growth will probably fall short of the government’s 2.3% target for 2019.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists sees the economy shrinking 1.5% in 2019, the first annual contraction since 2009. Still, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak in July said he expects Turkey to post a positive rate of growth for the year.

