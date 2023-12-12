(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s national football federation postponed all matches until further notice after the country’s top referee was punched at a game in Ankara, in an attack it said was targeted at the top league’s international reputation. Football stocks plunged.

Referee Halil Umut Meler was knocked down by MKE Ankaragucu chairman Faruk Koca and two other men after the final whistle of a 1-1 fixture between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor in Ankara on Monday, according to live footage from broadcaster BeIN Sports.

Koca, an ex-member of parliament for the ruling Justice and Development Party, was arrested on Tuesday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Police also took two other unnamed suspects into custody, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on his X account.

Turkish Football Federation Chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi said the attack was not aimed only at the referee but also “at the brand value” of Turkey’s Super Lig. “This has put us in a disgraceful situation in the world,” he said.

Roberto Rosetti, chief refereeing officer of UEFA, European football’s top authority, condemned the attack on Meler, saying: “Such unacceptable and distressing behaviour is detrimental to the efforts of national associations to recruit referees, which are essential for the running of the game.”

“We urge the authorities and the responsible disciplinary bodies to take decisive and necessary action against anyone involved in acts of abuse and violence against referees,” Rosetti said in emailed response to questions.

Share prices of all the four listed football clubs fell on Borsa Istanbul. Fenerbahce, the league leader, fell as much as 5.9% to 105.7 liras a share, the lowest since Sept. 29. Galatasaray fell as much as 2.8%, Besiktas dropped 2.8% and Trabzonspor 3.8%.

Super Lig is Turkey’s top division and the seventh-largest league in Europe. It’s worth about $1.2 billion in terms of player value, with top team Fenerbahce and runner-up Galatasaray making up $470 million of the total, according to Transfermarkt.com data.

But the league’s value has fallen in recent years. For the 2023-2024 season, TV broadcasting rights holder BeIN Sports, a unit of Qatari media company BeIN Media, will pay about 2.8 billion liras ($100 million) to Super Lig and 1. Lig clubs. That’s far below the cost of the players’ salaries and down from $500 million it paid in 2016 when its Digiturk unit bought the rights for five years.

Criticism of referee decisions by club chairmen, coaches and the media “prepared the basis for this despicable attack,” Buyukeksi said.

Turkish football has frequently been tarnished by violence. In 2010, 2016 and 2019, referees were attacked by angry fans during games. A Fenerbahce fan was killed after a derby game against Galatasaray in 2013. In 2015, an armed attack on a bus carrying Fenerbahce players and coaches returning from a Caykur Rizespor game wounded the bus driver.

(Adds UEFA statement in fifth and sixth paragraphs, updates stock prices.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.