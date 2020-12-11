(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s current account remained in deficit for an 11th month in a row amid a deteriorating trade balance.

The gap in Turkey’s current-account -- the broadest measure of the country’s trade in goods and services -- stood at $273 million in October. The median of 14 estimates in a Bloomberg survey was for a shortfall of $0.1 billion.

The deficit narrowed from a revised $2.56 billion in September. The 12-month rolling deficit reached $33.8 billion from $30.8 billion in the previous month.

Key Insights

Official reserves rose by $4.2 billion. The government’s eurobond sales totaled $2.5 billion during the month while private companies, including banks, sold a total of $700m worth of debt abroad

Net errors and omissions, or capital movements of unknown origin, showed a monthly inflow of $1.6 billion, taking the outflow in the first 10 months of the year to $5.8 billion

Get More

Data last month showed the trade gap widened in October for the third straight month as consumers kept hoarding gold to protect against inflation. Foreign tourist arrivals decreased 59.4% in October from a year ago.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.