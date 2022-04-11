(Bloomberg) -- Turkey reported current account deficit for a fourth consecutive month, driven by higher energy prices.

The gap widened to $5.15 billion in February from $2.45 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on its website on Monday. The median of 11 estimates in a Bloomberg survey was a $5.30 billion shortfall.

The 12-month rolling gap widened to $21.8 billion from $19.1 billion the previous month.

Key Insights

The shortfall in trade of goods was $6 billion, up from $2.1 billion a year earlier, driven by a surge in energy import costs

Services posted a $1.61 billion surplus, driven by a surge in tourism income which stood at $1.24 billion

Official reserves declined $2.22 billion

Net errors and omissions, or capital movements of unknown origin, showed monthly outflows of $511 million

Net portfolio outflows were $765 million

Get More

Turkey’s central bank removed the current account surplus prediction from its rate decision text in March after the economy posted a big deficit in January

The bank’s governor Sahap Kavcioglu will chair the next rate-setting meeting on Thursday. The bank is expected to hold the policy rate at 14%

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.