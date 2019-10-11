(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s annualized current-account surplus widened to a record in August as weak consumer demand continued to curb imports.

The current-account balance -- the broadest measure of trade and investment -- posted a surplus of $2.6 billion in the month. The increase brought the annualized surplus to $5.1 billion, the biggest in data going back to 1999, the central bank said on Friday. The median of 10 estimates in a Bloomberg survey was for a monthly surplus of $2.85 billion.

Friday’s data underscore the scale of the economic adjustment underway in Turkey following last year’s currency crash and aggressive monetary tightening that curbed domestic demand. The annual gap stood at $51.6 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Official reserves rose by $254 million and capital outflows were $1.34 billion in the month.

Net errors and omissions, or capital movements of unknown origin, showed a monthly outflow of $800 million, taking the year-to-date inflows to $2.59 billion.

The current account will return to a deficit of 1.2% of output in 2020 and 0.8% in 2021 after a recording a slight surplus this year, Treasury & Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said last week.

